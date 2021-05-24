Over 2.5 thou COVID-19 patients under hospital treatment in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2,528 patients with COVID-19 are receiving hospital treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Almaty’s health office, the city has reported 398 cases of COVID-19, including 344 symptomatic and 54 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours. The city’s hospitals have discharged 55 and admitted 58 people.

COVID-19 treatment is provided to 2,528 Almaty citizens. 178 patients are said to be in intensive care units. 24 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are on lung ventilation, 64 – on non-invasive ventilation, and 72 – on high flow oxygen devices.

The number of people with COVID-19 under out-patient treatment stands at 2,638, including 2,311 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 327 with no symptoms.

1,558 people have been given COVID-19 vaccines in the city over the past day. 3,000 Almaty citizens have received Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 QazVac vaccine, and 9,842 - China’s Hayat-Vax.

The total number of people received COVID-19 vaccines in the city stands at 289,031.

211 COVID-19 vaccination sites with 307 crews made up of 1,256 health workers operate in Almaty city.