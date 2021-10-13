Over 2.5 thou Almaty citizens get COVID-19 vaccine over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 269 new cases of the COVID-19 cases, including 254 symptomatic and 15 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 163 people have been discharged from and 124 admitted to the hospitals in the city.

1,394 citizens of Almaty, including 54 kids, are receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 142 Almaty citizens with COVID-19 are in intensive care units, 28 on artificial lung ventilation, 73 on non-invasive artificial lung ventilation, and 32 on high flow oxygen devices.

3,049 coronavirus patients, including 2,913 with mild and moderate symptoms and 136 with no symptoms, are under home observation in the city.

Over the past day, the first COVID-19 vaccine jab has been given to 1,764 and both jabs to 2,672 in the city.

As of October 12, 2021, a total of 971,860 citizens of Almaty were given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 891,040 – both jabs.

Those over 60 years old number 119,523 of the total vaccinated people in the city.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.



