Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Over 2.5 million young people embrace sport, healthy lifestyle in Kazakhstan

    20 May 2022, 14:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 130 sports facilities are planned to be built and reconstructed in Kazakhstan in next three years, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing participants of the parliamentary hearings on the issues of youth policy at the Senate, the first Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said promotion of healthy lifestyle and prevention of diseases are the key factors in youth health.

    «Going in for sport should become an integral part of young Kazakhstanis’ leisure,» stressed Yeraly Tugzhanov, adding that to this end 41 sports complexes had been put into service last year.

    He went on to reveal the plans to build 131 sports facilities in the country by the end of 2025.

    Tugzhanov added in order to promote sport among younger generation, national schools and universities’ leagues of basketball, volleyball, futsal, qazaq kuresi, and table tennis had been launched.

    Thanks to these measures, in his words, the number of young people who embrace sport in Kazakhstan now stands at over 2.5 million.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Senate Sport Parliament Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
    June 11. Today’s Birthdays
    June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP