Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2.5 million young people embrace sport, healthy lifestyle in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 May 2022, 14:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 130 sports facilities are planned to be built and reconstructed in Kazakhstan in next three years, Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov announced Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing participants of the parliamentary hearings on the issues of youth policy at the Senate, the first Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov said promotion of healthy lifestyle and prevention of diseases are the key factors in youth health.

«Going in for sport should become an integral part of young Kazakhstanis’ leisure,» stressed Yeraly Tugzhanov, adding that to this end 41 sports complexes had been put into service last year.

He went on to reveal the plans to build 131 sports facilities in the country by the end of 2025.

Tugzhanov added in order to promote sport among younger generation, national schools and universities’ leagues of basketball, volleyball, futsal, qazaq kuresi, and table tennis had been launched.

Thanks to these measures, in his words, the number of young people who embrace sport in Kazakhstan now stands at over 2.5 million.


