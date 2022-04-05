Over 2,400 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,453 people are still in treatment for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 5 April, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 268 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 2,185 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients totals 19, three are in extremely severe condition and five more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 15 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,214 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,108 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.



