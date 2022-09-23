Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2,400 more beat COVID in 24 hr
23 September 2022, 09:15

Over 2,400 more beat COVID in 24 hr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 2,465 more people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.

12 recovered in Astana, 448 Almaty, 552 in Akmola region, 2 Almaty region, 4 in Zhetysu region, 416 in Atyrau region, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 10 in Abai region, 321 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 18 in Ulytau region, 409 in Kostanay region, 3 in Mangistau region, 271 in Pavlodar region. As a result the number of recovered rose to 1,372,996.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 114 new COVID-19.

