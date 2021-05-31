Over 2.3 thou given COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty over past day

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As of May 30, a total of 304,085 people received vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 230 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 178 symptomatic and 52 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours.

1,752 citizens of Almaty are under hospital treatment for COVID-19. 130 are being treated in intensive care units, 26 are on artificial lung ventilation, 55 - on non-invasive ventilation , and 25 - on high flow oxygen devices.

1,899 COVID-19 patients, including 278 with asymptomatic COVID-19 and 1,621 with mild and moderate COVID-19, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams.

In total, 304,085 people were given vaccines against COVID-19 in Almaty city, including 2,340 in the past 24 hours.

211 COVID-19 vaccination centers at medical facilities, schools, culture, sports facilities as well as at markets and trading and entertaining centers operate in the city, with 307 vaccination teams and 1,256 workers deployed.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination capaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.