Over 2,200 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2022, 09:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,213 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 239 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,974 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients stands at 24, three are two patients in extremely severe condition and four more are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan detected 20 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,265 since the start of the pandemic. 1,290,404 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the global pandemic.


