NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare has announced fresh data of the people vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of 8 July 2022, 9,529,647 people received the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccine. 9, 313,733 people got their second shot.

4,844,388 Kazakhstanis have been revaccinated to date. 2,263 have been revaccinated in the past 24 hours.