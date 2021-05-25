Over 2.2 thou receive hospital treatment for COVID-19 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - 2,243 people are under COVID-19 treatment at hospitals in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty city’s health office, 348 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 303 symptomatic and 45 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the last 24 hours. 55 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from and 58 have been admitted to the hospitals over the past day.

COVID-19 hospital treatment is provided to 2,243 people in the city. 164 patients are in intensive care units, 23 are connected to artificial lung ventilation, 66 – to non-invasive ventilation, and 51 – to high flow oxygen devices.

In total, 2,446 COVID-19 patients, including 312 with symptomless COVID-19 and 2,134 with mild and moderate COVID-19, are under home observation by mobile primary health care and telemedicine center’s teams.

As of May 24, a total of 291,371 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty city, including 2,340 in the past 24 hours. Those over 60 years old number 30,603 of the total people vaccinated.

Those received China’s Sinopharm vaccine number 11,034.

There are 211 COVID-19 vaccination sites in the city.



