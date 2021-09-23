Go to the main site
    Over 2.2 thou COVID-19 patients under treatment in Almaty city

    23 September 2021, 14:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2,257 people have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 3,856 – both jabs in Almaty city in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Almaty city’s health office, 549 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, including 508 symptomatic and 41 asymptomatic ones, have been reported in the city in the past 24 hours. 265 people have been discharged from and 208 admitted to the city’s hospitals over the past day.

    In total, 2,263 Almaty citizens receive treatment for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals. 231 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care units, 48 - on artificial lung ventilation, 95 - on non-invasive ventilation, and 66 - on high flow oxygen devices.

    As of today, 5,085 COVID-19 patients, including 4,944 with mild and moderate COVID-19 and 141 with asymptomatic COVID-19, are under home observation in Almaty.

    As of September 22, the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 935,935 people and both jabs to 831,095 in the city.

    60-year olds account for 117,106 of the total vaccinated people.

    Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

