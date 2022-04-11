Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2,000 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 April 2022, 09:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,122 people are still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 11 April, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 212 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 2391,910 at-home COVID-19 patients in the country.

The number of critical COVID-19 patients totals 25. Two COVID-19 patients are in extremely severe condition and four more patients are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan had detected 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,304 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,528 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus nationwide.


