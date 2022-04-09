Over 2,000 still treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A total of 2,130 people are treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan as of 9 April, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

According to the commission, 226 COVID-19 patients are staying at hospitals, while there are also 1,904 at-home care COVID-19 patients countrywide.

24 patients are in critical condition, 1 is in extremely severe condition and 3 are on artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 14 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,305,279 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,290,502 people recovered from the novel coronavirus.



