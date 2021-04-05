Go to the main site
    Over 2,000 residents of N Kazakhstan receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

    5 April 2021, 15:39

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has added 20 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control office, most of the fresh cases have been recorded in the city of Petropavlovsk – 12. New COVID-19 cases have also been reported in the region’s Kyzylzhar, Zhambyl, Yessil, and Taiynshy districts.

    Of the 20, 17 cases have been detected through the tests done from epidemiological indications, and three as part of disease monitoring. There have been no imported cases in the past 24 hours.

    The region has reported a total of 13,124 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,929 asymptomatic ones. 407 cases were imported.

    According to the State’s map on the COVID-19 spread, North Kazakhstan region is in the «yellow zone».

    As of April 1, 2021, 4,566 people have been administered one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,063 – both doses in the region.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
