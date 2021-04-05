Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

Over 2,000 residents of N Kazakhstan receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2021, 15:39
Over 2,000 residents of N Kazakhstan receive both COVID-19 vaccine doses

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region has added 20 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control office, most of the fresh cases have been recorded in the city of Petropavlovsk – 12. New COVID-19 cases have also been reported in the region’s Kyzylzhar, Zhambyl, Yessil, and Taiynshy districts.

Of the 20, 17 cases have been detected through the tests done from epidemiological indications, and three as part of disease monitoring. There have been no imported cases in the past 24 hours.

The region has reported a total of 13,124 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 4,929 asymptomatic ones. 407 cases were imported.

According to the State’s map on the COVID-19 spread, North Kazakhstan region is in the «yellow zone».

As of April 1, 2021, 4,566 people have been administered one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,063 – both doses in the region.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media
Truck-bus collision kills 15 near Egypt's capital: local media