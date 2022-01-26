Go to the main site
    Over 2,000 pupils contracted COVID-19 in Almaty region

    26 January 2022, 12:44

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 2,187 pupils contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the new academic year in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    Between September 1, 2021 and January 26, 2022 Almaty region recorded 2,187 coronavirus infections in schoolchildren in Almaty region. As of today, 50 classes or 900 pupils were switched to online schooling, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

    As earlier reported, all the educational facilities started in-person learning. 55,000 teens received the Pfizer vaccine.


