Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 2,000 pupils contracted COVID-19 in Almaty region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 January 2022, 12:44
Over 2,000 pupils contracted COVID-19 in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 2,187 pupils contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the new academic year in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

2,187 pupils contracted COVID-19 since the beginning of the new academic year in Almaty region.

Between September 1, 2021 and January 26, 2022 Almaty region recorded 2,187 coronavirus infections in schoolchildren in Almaty region. As of today, 50 classes or 900 pupils were switched to online schooling, the sanitary and epidemiological control department informs.

As earlier reported, all the educational facilities started in-person learning. 55,000 teens received the Pfizer vaccine.


Almaty region   Coronavirus   Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires