Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus

17 January 2023, 09:20
Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis treated for coronavirus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 53 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

Seven more have symptoms of COVID pneumonia.

2,051 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today. Of them, 193 patients are at hospitals, and 1,858 are at home care. The condition of 10 patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and another four are at life support.


Related news
Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency
Speed skater Bakdaulet Sagatov finishes 5th at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions
Теги:
Read also
Weather alert issued for Kyzylorda and Turkistan regions
Speed skater Bakdaulet Sagatov finishes 5th at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
Kazakhstan, China to simplify visa regime, increase flight frequency
No precipitation forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 17
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan fails at Nonthaburi 3 Challenger tournament
Iran registers no COVID-19 death in 24 hours
COVID in Italy: cases down 38.2%, victims down 25.7% in 7 days-GIMBE
President Tokayev addresses ADSW Summit 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE
2 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
3 EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
4 Acting Chief Executive Officer of the AIX appointed
5 Four Brazilians picked to referee 2023 Women’s World Cup

News