Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day
8 August 2022 08:50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,061 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

1,015 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 336 in Almaty, 134 in Almaty region, 52 in Zhetysu region, 52 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in West Kazakhstan region, 327 in Karaganda region, 25 in Ulytau region, 54 in Kyzylorda region, 38 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 19 in Turkistan region.

Since the pandemic outbreak, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 1,327,732.


