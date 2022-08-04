Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Over 2,000 Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

    4 August 2022 09:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,067 people recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, Kazinform learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread.

    876 of them recovered in Nur-Sultan, 640 in Almaty, 21 in Aktobe region, 92 in Almaty region, 127 in Zhetysu region, 8 in Atyrau region, 4 in West Kazakhstan region, 130 in Karaganda region, 39 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Mangistau region, 11 in Pavlodar region, 16 in Turkistan region.

    Since the pandemic outbreak, the COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 1,318,177.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #COVID-19 #Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
    Kostanay region sees hike in COVID-19 cases
    S. Korea’s new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 3rd day; critical cases at over 2-month high
    COVID-19: Italy registers 45,621 new cases, 171 deaths
    Popular
    1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
    3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects