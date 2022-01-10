Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2,000 fully immunized with Pfizer in Akmola region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
10 January 2022, 22:06
KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – 4,373 people have been vaccinated with the first component of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 4,373, 1,115 are nursing mothers, 137 are pregnant women and 3,121 are teenagers aged 12-17.

2,041 people were fully immunized with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 333,123 people (or 69.5%) in the region were inoculated with the first component of COVID-19 vaccines. The second component was administered to 304,556 people (or 63,6%).

23,748 residents of Akmola region have already been revaccinated.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer vaccine in teens aged 12-18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.


