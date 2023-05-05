Go to the main site
    Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region

    5 May 2023, 09:37

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM More than 2,100 customers remain without power as strong gusts of wind pushed through Turkistan region on Thursday, Kazinform learned from the regional emergencies department.

    Namely, 1,613 customers of Baibidek district and 550 customers of Sauran district are still without power supply.

    Repair works are underway in these areas.

    Strong gusts of wind persist in Sairam, Sauran, Baidibek, Otyrar, ordabasy, Tole bi, Tulkibas, Suzak districts as well as in Turkistan, Kentau and Arys cities.

    By a decision of the municipal emergency commissions, all schools and kindergartens in Kentau switched to online learning today. Restrictions were imposed on the work schedule of the local markets and shopping malls. Online schooling has been anounced for the students of 1-8 grades in Shymkent as well.

    Gusting wind up to 21-22m/s left four three districts (Baidibek - 9,061 customers, Sairam - 200, Sauran - 3,931) and Kentau town (1,420 customers) in Turkistan region without electricity supply.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

