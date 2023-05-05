Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
5 May 2023, 09:37
Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM More than 2,100 customers remain without power as strong gusts of wind pushed through Turkistan region on Thursday, Kazinform learned from the regional emergencies department.

Namely, 1,613 customers of Baibidek district and 550 customers of Sauran district are still without power supply.

Repair works are underway in these areas.

Strong gusts of wind persist in Sairam, Sauran, Baidibek, Otyrar, ordabasy, Tole bi, Tulkibas, Suzak districts as well as in Turkistan, Kentau and Arys cities.

By a decision of the municipal emergency commissions, all schools and kindergartens in Kentau switched to online learning today. Restrictions were imposed on the work schedule of the local markets and shopping malls. Online schooling has been anounced for the students of 1-8 grades in Shymkent as well.

Gusting wind up to 21-22m/s left four three districts (Baidibek - 9,061 customers, Sairam - 200, Sauran - 3,931) and Kentau town (1,420 customers) in Turkistan region without electricity supply.


Incidents    Kazakhstan   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev