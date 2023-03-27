Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2,000 crimes reported in Kazakhstan in past week

27 March 2023, 16:16
Over 2,000 crimes reported in Kazakhstan in past week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported over 2,000 thousand crimes over the past week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«2,270 crimes have been reported over the past week, of which 1,338 were successfully investigated. The police uncovered 10 murders, one case of intentional infliction of serious harm to health resulting in death, as well as 27 robberies, and 358 thefts of one's property,» Shugyla Turlybek, a spokesperson of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, said during a briefing.


