    Over 2,000 coronavirus cases in pupils recorded in Kazakh capital

    12 October 2021, 18:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «No school was put under COVID-19 quarantine in the Kazakh capital since the start of the new academic year,» chief state sanitary doctor of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova said.

    No school was put under COVID-19 quarantine in the Kazakh capital since the start of the new academic year.

    As of October 11, there were detected 2,232 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren, including 642 not school-related cases. 1,590 contracted the novel virus during in-person schooling. The share of those tested positive for coronavirus hit 0.7% of the total number of schoolchildren.

    As earlier reported, over 68% of the city eligible population have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection as of today.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Education Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
