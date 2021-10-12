Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 2,000 coronavirus cases in pupils recorded in Kazakh capital

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 18:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «No school was put under COVID-19 quarantine in the Kazakh capital since the start of the new academic year,» chief state sanitary doctor of the Kazakh capital Sarkhat Beissenova said.

As of October 11, there were detected 2,232 coronavirus cases in schoolchildren, including 642 not school-related cases. 1,590 contracted the novel virus during in-person schooling. The share of those tested positive for coronavirus hit 0.7% of the total number of schoolchildren.

As earlier reported, over 68% of the city eligible population have been vaccinated against coronavirus infection as of today.


