Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty region

    Over 1mln sq m of housing to be built in Almaty rgn this year

    21 April 2022, 18:18

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Construction of a two-storey 20-apartment residential building worth KZT259mln nears completion in the city of Sarkan, Governor of Almaty region Kanat Bozumbayev said during a meeting with the residents of Saransk district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «This year it is planned to construct 1 million 48 thousand square meters of housing, of which 8.8 thousand square meters in Sarkansk district,» Bozumbayev said.

    The governor also said that the construction of a two-storey 20-apartment residential building worth KZT259mln nears completion with the plumbing systems being connected in the city of Sarkan. In addition, KZT18.3mln project documentation for the construction of two 60-flat residential buildings is developed.

    Bozumbayev went on to say that 687 people are on the waiting list for housing in Saransk district, 54 more compared than in 2021.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty region Construction
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
    President Tokayev meets with CEO of Eni Claudio Descalzi
    Germany's industrial output rebounds in April
    Kyzylorda rgn provides up to KZT38bn to imporve roads
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region