Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2022, 18:18
Over 1mln sq m of housing to be built in Almaty rgn this year

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Construction of a two-storey 20-apartment residential building worth KZT259mln nears completion in the city of Sarkan, Governor of Almaty region Kanat Bozumbayev said during a meeting with the residents of Saransk district, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«This year it is planned to construct 1 million 48 thousand square meters of housing, of which 8.8 thousand square meters in Sarkansk district,» Bozumbayev said.

The governor also said that the construction of a two-storey 20-apartment residential building worth KZT259mln nears completion with the plumbing systems being connected in the city of Sarkan. In addition, KZT18.3mln project documentation for the construction of two 60-flat residential buildings is developed.

Bozumbayev went on to say that 687 people are on the waiting list for housing in Saransk district, 54 more compared than in 2021.


