    Over 1mln people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Turkestan rgn

    25 November 2021, 17:15

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region sees 0.07% daily COVID-19 growth rate, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration office.

    Turkestan region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

    The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab exceeds 1,024,989 and those received both jabs number 963,612 in Turkestan region. Over the past day, 1,165 people have been immunized.

    In total, 1,133,798 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in the region.

    Over the past day, 12 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region, with the daily growth of 0.07%.

    The region has 930 infectious diseases beds at its disposal.

    The COVID-19 caseload stands at 15,621, including 7,713 asymptomatic cases.

    Turkestan region’s residents can get Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

