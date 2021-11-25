Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 1mln people receive COVID-19 vaccines in Turkestan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
25 November 2021, 17:15
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region sees 0.07% daily COVID-19 growth rate, Kazinform cites the press service of the region’s administration office.

Turkestan region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the first jab exceeds 1,024,989 and those received both jabs number 963,612 in Turkestan region. Over the past day, 1,165 people have been immunized.

In total, 1,133,798 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted in the region.

Over the past day, 12 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the region, with the daily growth of 0.07%.

The region has 930 infectious diseases beds at its disposal.

The COVID-19 caseload stands at 15,621, including 7,713 asymptomatic cases.

Turkestan region’s residents can get Sputnik V, QazVac and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines.


