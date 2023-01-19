Over 1mln Kazakhstani families to be provided with new housing by 2029

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15.3mln square meters of housing wil be built in Kazakhstan in 2023, according to Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Yerkebulan Dauylbayev, Kazinform reports.

«Construction is one of the key sectors of economy. Its share in the country’s GDP is 5.1%. In 2022, the volumes of construction works and services increased by 9.4% and reached 6.2trln tenge. 52 enterprises are working in the sector, with 645,000 workers and specialists employed,» Dauylbayev said at an extended meeting of the Ministry’s board on January 18.

In his words, 15.4mln square meters of housing or 130,600 new dwellings were built countrywide.

«17,800 apartments were built and 10,500 beneficial loans were issued at the expense of government investments. Investments in housing construction surged by 16.8% against 2021 and made 2.9trln tenge,» the Minister added.

«In compliance with the President’s election program, 111mln square meters of housing will be built in Kazakhstan within 7 years. More than 1mln families will be provided with new housing,» he noted.

As the Vice Minister said,15.3mln square meters of housing (143,500 dwellings) will be constructed across Kazakhstan in 2023. 12,100 apartments will be built at the expense of government investments and 2,000 beneficial loans will be issued for the residents placed on a housing waiting list.



