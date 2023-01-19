Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Housing Construction Development

    Over 1mln Kazakhstani families to be provided with new housing by 2029

    19 January 2023, 07:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15.3mln square meters of housing wil be built in Kazakhstan in 2023, according to Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Yerkebulan Dauylbayev, Kazinform reports.

    «Construction is one of the key sectors of economy. Its share in the country’s GDP is 5.1%. In 2022, the volumes of construction works and services increased by 9.4% and reached 6.2trln tenge. 52 enterprises are working in the sector, with 645,000 workers and specialists employed,» Dauylbayev said at an extended meeting of the Ministry’s board on January 18.

    In his words, 15.4mln square meters of housing or 130,600 new dwellings were built countrywide.

    «17,800 apartments were built and 10,500 beneficial loans were issued at the expense of government investments. Investments in housing construction surged by 16.8% against 2021 and made 2.9trln tenge,» the Minister added.

    «In compliance with the President’s election program, 111mln square meters of housing will be built in Kazakhstan within 7 years. More than 1mln families will be provided with new housing,» he noted.

    As the Vice Minister said,15.3mln square meters of housing (143,500 dwellings) will be constructed across Kazakhstan in 2023. 12,100 apartments will be built at the expense of government investments and 2,000 beneficial loans will be issued for the residents placed on a housing waiting list.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Construction Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    101 fresh COVID-19 cases registered in 24h
    Kazakhstan wins 3rd gold medal at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
    U.S. men's ice hockey team beats Kazakhstan at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games
    1,500 dilapidated dwellings set to be demolished countrywide by 2029
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev’s visit to UAE: focus on increased business and investment ties
    2 Banco do Brasil has its first woman head
    3 Kazakhstan to enjoy weather without precipitations Jan 19-21
    4 Austria eyes sending business reps to Central Asia - Gabriele Juen
    5 Analytics and state policy – interview with KazISS Chief