Over 1m tons of goods exported from Iran’s Markazi province

28 November 2022, 22:18

ARAK. KAZINFORM - The volume of exports of commodities from customs offices of Markazi province stood at 1,097,785 tons in the first eight months of the Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2022 to November 21, 2022), an official said, IRNA reports.

Ali-Reza Sedighirad, head of Markazi province customs administration, told IRNA on Monday that the amount of goods are worth of 768,433,527 dollars, noting that the cargos have been exported to 82 countries around the globe, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Türkiye, Pakistan and Russia.

According to the official, the shipments from Markazi province customs offices increased three percent in terms of tonnage in the aforementioned period compared to the same period last year.

Commodities such as profile, aluminum ingot, hydrocarbons, chemical materials, liquefied gas, power pole, metal structures, milk powder, glass containers, rebar, tiles, foodstuff and plastic products are among the items, which have been exported in this period, he added.

The volume of imports of goods to the Markazi province stood at 120,746 tons worth 418,623,310 dollars in the first eight months of the year, indicating 35 and 36 percent increase in terms of weight and value respectively, he noted.

The items have been imported from 49 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, China, Turkey, India, Qatar and Hong Kong.

The Markazi province with 12 cities and 1,480,000 population is considered one of the main poles of industry and agriculture in Iran.

Photo:en.irna.ir