Over 1m tonnes of cereal grain harvested in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus has harvested one million tonnes of grain of cereal crops, the Agriculture and Food Ministry told BelTA.

«As of 26 July a total of 1,064,000 tonnes of grain of cereal crops were threshed, with the average yield at 35.8 centners per hectare. Taking into account rapeseed, this figure is higher and is already more than 1.5 million tonnes of grain,» the Agriculture and Food Ministry said.

As of today's morning, cereals and leguminous crops (excluding corn, buckwheat and millet) were harvested from the area of 297,100 hectares, which is 15% of the designated area. Winter rapeseed to be used as grain was gathered from 191,200ha of land or 57.4% of the designated area, with 450,900 tonnes threshed (the average yield at 24.1 centners per hectare).

Flax was pulled from 18,000ha, which is 41.2% of the area under this crop. Cereal and legume straws were harvested from 185,600 hectares, or 62.5%.

Belarusian agricultural workers made 373,000 tonnes of hay (38.8% of the target), 8,403,900 tonnes of haylage (61.4%), including 286,000 tonnes in polymeric packaging, 390,700 tonnes of grain haylage, and 207,700 tonnes of silage (1.08%).

Plans have been made to make a total of 9.6 million tonnes of feed units out of grass this year. So far 26.2% of the targeted amount has been made. Belarusian agricultural workers are supposed to stock up on nearly 19.2 million tonnes of silage, 13.7 million tonnes of haylage (including 1 million tonnes in polymeric packaging), and 962,100 tonnes of hay.