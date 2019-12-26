Over 1bn tenge allocated for youth support in Turkestan region in 2019

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM In 2019, Turkestan region has allocated youth support grants to the amount of 1bn tenge, Kazinform reports.

As the regional administration informs, in the expiring year the region had conducted huge youth support activities and drafted a concept of implementation of the state youth policy.

As a result, 251 projects were studied, 11 large projects in 4 ideological areas were implemented. 2,903 young people received grants to the amount of 505,000 tenge under the Mass Entrepreneurship Development 2017-2020 programme.

A regional mobile group on clarification of youth support measures, development of mass entrepreneurship and productive employment was created.

1,275 young people have been employed under the Zhassyl El programme in 2019. Their salary is 75,000 tenge.

Alongside, 1,645 young people have been employed in 2019 under the programme «With Diploma to Villages.» In 2018, their number was 913.

356 young specialists have been provided with housing.

At the instruction of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, 1,000 students of Akhmet Yassawi University, Mukhtar Auezov South Kazakhstan State University as well as South Kazakhstan State Pedagogical University were engaged in construction works for 2 months in the summer.



