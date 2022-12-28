Over 1bln tenge of financial aid paid to families affected by January tragedy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General’s Office has announced the amount of aid provided to the families of those who suffered from the January riots, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Qazaqstan Halqyna Fund has rendered up to 1.1 billion tenge of financial support to those affected by the January riots,» a reply from the Prosecutor General’s Office to Kazinform’s official request reads.

As per the data provided, 238 people died during the riots. Of them, 219 are civilians, and 19 are employees of law-enforcement structures. 16 medical workers, 34 firefighters and 8 rescuers were injured.

673 criminal cases were submitted to the courts. 1,222 people were convicted, including 160 those imprisoned.



