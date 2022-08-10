Over 198,000 children born in Kazakhstan in H1 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Statistics Bureau of the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms shared information on the country’s demographic situation in January-June 2022, Kazinform reports.

As of July 1, 2022, the population of Kazakhstan has reached 19,246,300.

Of them, 11,479,600 or 59.6% live in urban areas, and 7,766,700 or 40.4% are rural population.

The country’s population climbed up by 236,700 people or 1.2% compared to July 1, 2021. Natural increase of the population in H1 2022 lowered by 7.7% and made 128,900 people against 139,700 in H1 2021. The rate of natural increase made 13.51 per 1,000 people.

198,100 children were born countrywide in January-June 2022, which is 8.4% less than in the same period in 2021 (216,200). Crude birth rate made 20.76 per 1,000 people.

The number of deaths in the reporting period made 69,200 that is 9.6% less than in H1 2021 (76,600). Crude mortality rate made 7.25 deaths per 1,000 people.

1,649 infants died across the country in H1 2022, which is 2.3% less than in the same period in 2021 (1,688). Infant mortality rate in the reporting period was 8.32 deaths per 1,000 live births.



