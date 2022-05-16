Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 190 treated for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
16 May 2022, 10:56
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 16 some 196 people are being treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

51 coronavirus patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, and 145 are receiving at-home treatment. 11 of them are in critical condition, while one is on life support.

As earlier reported, 5 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, while one beat the infection.


