Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Over 19 thou people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 December 2021, 15:42
Over 19 thou people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 19 thousand citizens of the Kazakh capital have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection, chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The COVID-19 revaccination drive began in the Kazakh capital on November 22. Since then, in total, over 19 thousand people including health works, teachers, members of security forces, persons over 60 years old and immunocompromised ones, staff and contingent of medical and social facilities have been revaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city, 19,321 people or 7.9% of 244,824 eligible people have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital.

Vaccination sites are to run during the upcoming New Year’s holidays in the Kazakh capital for the convenience of citizens.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek