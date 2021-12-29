Over 19 thou people revaccinated against COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 19 thousand citizens of the Kazakh capital have been revaccinated against the coronavirus infection, chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The COVID-19 revaccination drive began in the Kazakh capital on November 22. Since then, in total, over 19 thousand people including health works, teachers, members of security forces, persons over 60 years old and immunocompromised ones, staff and contingent of medical and social facilities have been revaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city, 19,321 people or 7.9% of 244,824 eligible people have been revaccinated against COVID-19 in the Kazakh capital.

Vaccination sites are to run during the upcoming New Year’s holidays in the Kazakh capital for the convenience of citizens.