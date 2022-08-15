15 August 2022 20:11

Over 19,000 passed Unified National Testing in August

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 19,000 applicants passed the Unified National Testing in August. 69% passed the testing in Kazakh, 31% in Russian, while 0.1% in English.

The testing certificate will let them enter universities on a tuition-paying basis, the Science and Higher Education Ministry’s press service reports.

10,000 applicants that is 54% of all who passed the testing in August got the threshold score. The average score made 58 points, while the maximum hit 128.