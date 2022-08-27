27 August 2022 09:41

Over 19,000 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 19,622 Kazakhstanis are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan to date, Kazinform reports citing the Interdepartmental Commission for the Prevention of COVID-19 Spread.

621 patients are in hospitals, and 19,001 patients are at home care. 10 patients are in serious condition, while 12 patients are critically ill. Five more patients are on life support.