Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 183 thou given COVID-19 vaccines in Almaty rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 May 2021, 15:45
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A total of 183,235 people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Almaty region’s sanitary and epidemiological control department said that COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 1,089.4 per 100 thousand people in the region. The COVID-19 growth rate has dropped from 1% to 0.8% over the past two weeks. The R number stands at 0.94.

The region has reported 125 COVID-19 cases, including 102 symptomatic and 23 asymptomatic ones, over the past day, with the growth rate of 0.5%.

As of May 11, a total of 18,859 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the region. 28 have been discharged from hospitals and 46 have been released from home isolation in the past 24 hours

183,235 people, including 21,006 health workers, 32,225 teachers, 1,666 district police officers, 2,086 students, 833 employers of medical and social facilities, 14,499 workers of security agencies, 5,314 civil servants, 5,209 people with chronic diseases, and 100,397 people of other groups, have been given the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

Both COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered to 64,324 people, including 14,312 health workers, 17,304 teachers, 726 district police officers, 998 students, 332 employers of medical and social facilities, 3,470 workers of security agencies, 1,775 civil servants, 1,096 people with chronic diseases, and 24,311 people of other groups.

No complications after inoculation have been reported in the region since the start of the vaccination drive.


