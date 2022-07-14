Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Education and Science

    Over 180 kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

    14 July 2022, 14:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov shared how many preschool institutions are set to be opened in the country this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the Tuesday session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Smailov said 140 preschool institutions for over 10,000 children opened doors since early 2022. 182 preschool facilities for almost 24,000 kids are to be opened by yearend.

    As for the secondary education, 225 schools for some 215,000 schoolchildren are expected to be unveiled this year, he said.

    According to Alikhan Smailov, over 1,000 schools in towns, district centers and villages of Kazakhstan are being revamped.

    2,000 best teachers and graduates of pedagogic institutes are to work at schools in Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty and Turkistan regions, the Prime Minister added.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Education Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn