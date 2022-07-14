Over 180 kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov shared how many preschool institutions are set to be opened in the country this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Tuesday session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Smailov said 140 preschool institutions for over 10,000 children opened doors since early 2022. 182 preschool facilities for almost 24,000 kids are to be opened by yearend.

As for the secondary education, 225 schools for some 215,000 schoolchildren are expected to be unveiled this year, he said.

According to Alikhan Smailov, over 1,000 schools in towns, district centers and villages of Kazakhstan are being revamped.

2,000 best teachers and graduates of pedagogic institutes are to work at schools in Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty and Turkistan regions, the Prime Minister added.