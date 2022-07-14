Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Over 180 kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 14:19
Over 180 kindergartens to be opened in Kazakhstan by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov shared how many preschool institutions are set to be opened in the country this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the Tuesday session of the Government chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Smailov said 140 preschool institutions for over 10,000 children opened doors since early 2022. 182 preschool facilities for almost 24,000 kids are to be opened by yearend.

As for the secondary education, 225 schools for some 215,000 schoolchildren are expected to be unveiled this year, he said.

According to Alikhan Smailov, over 1,000 schools in towns, district centers and villages of Kazakhstan are being revamped.

2,000 best teachers and graduates of pedagogic institutes are to work at schools in Atyrau, Mangistau, Almaty and Turkistan regions, the Prime Minister added.


Education    Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy