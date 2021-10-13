Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 18 mln doses of vaccine delivered to Kazakhstan since start of 2021

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 October 2021, 20:06
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An official spokesperson of the sanitary and epidemiological control committee of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Yerzhan Baitanayev briefed on the coronavirus vaccination the countrywide.

«Above 18,5 mln doses of the vaccine, including 9.4 mln doses of the 1st component and 9.1 mln doses of the 2nd component, were delivered to the regions since February this year. As of today, 7,884,798 people that is 79.1% of eligible population were administered the 1st jab, while 6,942,756 or 69.6% were fully vaccinated against coronavirus infection,» he stated.

He said that the Healthcare Ministry jointly with the local executive bodies and concerned state authorities adopted the complex coronavirus immunization plan. It includes vaccination process, studying of international practice, digitalization of prophylactic immunization and public awareness. The complex plan was approved by the protocol as of February 9, 2021.

He stressed that today Kazakhstan ranks 2nd intra-CIS in vaccination rates and 42nd the worldwide. There are five vaccines against COVID-19 are available in Kazakhstan. The WHO suggests immunization of 40% of population by the year end, 70% in 2022.


