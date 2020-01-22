Over 18,000 Kazakhstanis bear the name of Abai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – To be exact 18,232 nationals of Kazakhstan bear the name of one of the greatest Kazakh poets, writers and thinkers – Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the Justice Ministry, 378 Kazakhstanis named Abai reside in Abai Kunanbayev’s native land of eastern Kazakhstan. The oldest Abai in Kazakhstan is 92 years old and the youngest was born only 2 days ago. The newborn came into this world on the 20th of January 2020 in the town of Saryagash.

Over the past ten years parents in Kazakhstan chose the name Abai for their sons 2,470 times. The biggest number of males named Abai lives in Turkestan region (415), the cities of Almaty (321) and Nur-Sultan (273).