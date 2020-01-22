Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Over 18,000 Kazakhstanis bear the name of Abai

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
22 January 2020, 16:49
Over 18,000 Kazakhstanis bear the name of Abai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – To be exact 18,232 nationals of Kazakhstan bear the name of one of the greatest Kazakh poets, writers and thinkers – Abai Kunanbayev, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the Justice Ministry, 378 Kazakhstanis named Abai reside in Abai Kunanbayev’s native land of eastern Kazakhstan. The oldest Abai in Kazakhstan is 92 years old and the youngest was born only 2 days ago. The newborn came into this world on the 20th of January 2020 in the town of Saryagash.

Over the past ten years parents in Kazakhstan chose the name Abai for their sons 2,470 times. The biggest number of males named Abai lives in Turkestan region (415), the cities of Almaty (321) and Nur-Sultan (273).


Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros