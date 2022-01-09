Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Over 170 Kazakhstanis stuck in Russia

    9 January 2022, 14:07

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Over 170 Kazakhstanis are stuck at the airports in Russia, Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kusherbayev said, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV channel.

    Over 170 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are stuck in a transit zone of the Russian airports and can’t get back home.

    According to Ambassador Kusherbayev, the situation is expected to improve as the airport in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has already returned to peaceful life.

    Airlines reportedly warn passengers of delays and cancellations beforehand.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Transport Russia Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays