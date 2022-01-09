Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Over 170 Kazakhstanis stuck in Russia

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
9 January 2022, 14:07
Over 170 Kazakhstanis stuck in Russia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Over 170 Kazakhstanis are stuck at the airports in Russia, Kazakh Ambassador Yermek Kusherbayev said, Kazinform has learnt from Khabar 24 TV channel.

Over 170 citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan are stuck in a transit zone of the Russian airports and can’t get back home.

According to Ambassador Kusherbayev, the situation is expected to improve as the airport in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has already returned to peaceful life.

Airlines reportedly warn passengers of delays and cancellations beforehand.


Transport   Russia    Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region