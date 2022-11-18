Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan

    18 November 2022, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 174 observers from eight CIS countries are to monitor the presidential elections in Kazakhstan, CIS Election Observation Mission head Sergei Lebedev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    CIS Election Observation Mission began its work on September 27 and includes 174 observes from eight CIS countries to monitor the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections. They include parliamentarians, heads of CIS CECs, public figures, CIS Executive Committee and CIS PA officials.

    Of those, 10 are long-term observers who already visited all regions of the country to meet with officials of state bodies responsible for the preparation and holding of the elections. They also visited the interior ministry, foreign ministry, General Prosecutor’s Office, and work closely with the CEC of Kazakhstan.

    Notably, Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    CIS Elections Elections in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
    Presidential candidate Tokayev’s supporters meet with voters in Mangistau rgn
    CEC officials from 15 countries to observe presidential elections in Kazakhstan
    Presidential candidate Nurlan Auyesbayev meets with residents of Zhanaozen
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19