Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Over 17,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia

    26 October 2020, 21:12

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 17,347, bringing the total to 1,531,224, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

    According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth over the past three days has been at 1.1%.

    The lowest daily growth rates were registered in the Republic of Chechnya (0.3%), the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.4%) and the Republic of Dagestan (0.5%), TASS reports.

    Some 5,224 new cases over the past 24 hours were detected in Moscow, 715 in St. Petersburg, 499 cases in the Moscow Region, 376 cases in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 312 cases in the Rostov Region, and 298 cases were detected in the Arkhangelsk Region.

    In all, currently there are 358,859 cases of the COVID-19 infection in Russia.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Russia
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published