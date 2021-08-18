Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Over 168 thou people received 1st COVID-19 vaccine jab in Atyrau rgn so far

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 August 2021, 15:39
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 168 thousand residents of Atyrau region have received at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As the press service of the health office of Atyrau region said, since February 1, 2021, a total of 168,474 people have been given at least one jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 122,222 – two jabs in the region.

Over the past day, 2,205 Atyrau region residents have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,571 – the second jab.

Earlier it was reported that a new batch of China’s Vero Cell anti-coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Atyrau region.


